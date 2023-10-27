Fuchs Petrolub 9-month Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Fuchs Petrolub SE (FUPEF.PK), a German maker of lubricants and related specialty products, on Friday reported that its profit after tax for nine months rose 10 percent to 219 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 1.61 euros from 1.42 euros.

Year-to-date, the group's EBIT increased by 12 percent to 313 million euros, benefitting from the price increases of the prior year.

Sales revenues for the period rose 6 percent to 2.698 billion euros, driven by price adjustments, despite negative currency effects.

Looking ahead to the year, the Group anticipates that its EBIT would be around 390 million euros and sales revenues around 3.6 billion euros.

