FUCHS PETROLUB 9-month Profit, Sales Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), engaged in the lubricant business, reported Wednesday that its earnings after tax for the nine-month period slid by 20 percent to 176 million euros, and earnings per ordinary share fell 20 percent to 1.26 euros.

EBIT for the period was down 17 percent to 246 million euros, while it was down 14 percent on a comparable basis, before one-off income.

The Group said its sales revenues for nine months stood at 1.95 billion euros, amid difficult economic environment.

Looking ahead to the full year, the Group said, based on the third quarter, it expects both sales revenues and EBIT to be at the upper end of the range of the prior forecast.

