FUCHS PETROLUB 2020 Profit Declines; Sales Revenues Down 8%

(RTTNews) - FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FUPEF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2020 earnings after tax declined to 221 million euros from 228 million euros, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 1.58 euros compared to 1.63 euros. EBIT was lower by 3% at 313 million euros. Fiscal 2020 sales revenues declined by 8% to 2.4 billion euros.

For 2020, FUCHS will propose an increase in the dividend to 0.99 euros per preference share and 0.98 euros per ordinary share to the Annual General Meeting.

For 2021, FUCHS projects sales revenues to achieve the pre-crisis level. With regard to earnings, the Executive Board expects to maintain the level of 2020.

