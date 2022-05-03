Markets

FUCHS PETROLUB: Isabelle Adelt To Succeed Dagmar Steinert As CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FUPEF.PK) said Dagmar Steinert is leaving the company at her own request at the end of the year. Isabelle Adelt will join the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB as the new CFO in the fourth quarter. She currently holds a management position at SCHENCK PROCESS HOLDING. Isabelle Adelt has been responsible for controlling, risk management and investor relations at SCHENCK PROCESS HOLDING since 2019.

Isabelle Adelt worked for ZEISS in various management roles in the finance area in Europe and Asia for almost seven years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular