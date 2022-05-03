FUCHS PETROLUB: Isabelle Adelt To Succeed Dagmar Steinert As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FUPEF.PK) said Dagmar Steinert is leaving the company at her own request at the end of the year. Isabelle Adelt will join the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB as the new CFO in the fourth quarter. She currently holds a management position at SCHENCK PROCESS HOLDING. Isabelle Adelt has been responsible for controlling, risk management and investor relations at SCHENCK PROCESS HOLDING since 2019.

Isabelle Adelt worked for ZEISS in various management roles in the finance area in Europe and Asia for almost seven years.

