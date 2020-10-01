FUCHS Group Announces Acquisition Of Lubricants Business Of WELPONER SRL

(RTTNews) - The FUCHS Group has acquired the lubricants business of WELPONER SRL in Bolzano, Italy. The Group will integrate the business into its subsidiary FUCHS LUBRIFICANTI S.P.A. The company noted that the acquisition includes the customer base and the workforce.

The FUCHS Group said WELPONER's business complements the company's existing business in Italy. The company said this bundling of sales channels makes FUCHS LUBRIFICANTI S.P.A. an authoritative partner for all lubricants and related specialties in Italy.

