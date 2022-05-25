FUCHS Group Acquires Stake In E-Lyte Innovations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The FUCHS Group (FUPEF.PK) announced it has taken over 28 percent of the shares in E-Lyte Innovations GmbH, a company which develops and produces liquid electrolytes for high-performance batteries in the industrial and automotive sectors. The new investment grants FUCHS access to the fast-growing market for electrolytes. The company noted that the share purchase agreement opens up the possibility of acquiring further shares on a step-by-step basis over time.

The required production infrastructure will be established jointly at the FUCHS location in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Production is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023.

