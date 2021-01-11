FUCHS Group Achieves Q4 Sales, Earnings Significantly Above Expectations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FUCHS Group (FUPEF.PK) said it recorded sales and earnings significantly above expectations in the fourth quarter 2020. The Group said its operating business in the fourth quarter was significantly above expectations.

The preliminary 2020 sales were close to 2.4 billion euros, 7% below previous year. For the fiscal year, FUCHS only expects a decline in earnings (EBIT) in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The company previously projected EBIT decline in the range of 15%.

The company will publish complete reporting for the 2020 financial year on March 9, 2021.

