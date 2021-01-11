Markets

FUCHS Group Achieves Q4 Sales, Earnings Significantly Above Expectations - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FUCHS Group (FUPEF.PK) said it recorded sales and earnings significantly above expectations in the fourth quarter 2020. The Group said its operating business in the fourth quarter was significantly above expectations.

The preliminary 2020 sales were close to 2.4 billion euros, 7% below previous year. For the fiscal year, FUCHS only expects a decline in earnings (EBIT) in the mid-single-digit percentage range. The company previously projected EBIT decline in the range of 15%.

The company will publish complete reporting for the 2020 financial year on March 9, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular