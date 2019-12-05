FUCHS Enters Joint Ventures In Sub-Saharan Africa - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The FUCHS Group has strengthened the footprint of FUCHS in Sub-Saharan Africa through the acquisition of 50 percent of the shares of three distributors based in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique. FUCHS has been working with these partners for more than 15 years.

"The distributors have done an excellent job in building the FUCHS brand in their countries and the timing is now right for FUCHS to take an equity stake in the businesses. Additionally, FUCHS sees significant importance in the development of Africa," said FUCHS SOUTHERN AFRICA Managing Director, Paul Deppe.

