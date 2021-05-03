FUCHS Cuts Corporate Carbon Footprint For 2020 By More Than 8% Worldwide

(RTTNews) - The FUCHS Group said it has converted the company's entire European electricity consumption for 2020 and 2021 to 100% green energy. Since the start of 2020, all manufacturing subsidiaries of the FUCHS Group have been carbon-neutral gate-to-gate. Also, the Group has reduced the FUCHS companies' carbon footprint for 2020 by more than 8% worldwide.

FUCHS said the company has also taken significant steps towards producing its own energy at selected FUCHS sites. By 2025, the company plans to also sell carbon-neutral products (cradle-to-gate) to customers.

