Markets

FUCHS Cuts Corporate Carbon Footprint For 2020 By More Than 8% Worldwide

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The FUCHS Group said it has converted the company's entire European electricity consumption for 2020 and 2021 to 100% green energy. Since the start of 2020, all manufacturing subsidiaries of the FUCHS Group have been carbon-neutral gate-to-gate. Also, the Group has reduced the FUCHS companies' carbon footprint for 2020 by more than 8% worldwide.

FUCHS said the company has also taken significant steps towards producing its own energy at selected FUCHS sites. By 2025, the company plans to also sell carbon-neutral products (cradle-to-gate) to customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular