News & Insights

Markets
FUPBY

Fuchs Completes Acquisition Of Swiss Lubricants Company Strub & Co.

November 28, 2024 — 09:26 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fuchs SE (FUPBY), a German petroleum products company, said that it completed acquisition of Strub & Co. AG, a Swiss lubricant provider.

The company will continue to operate under the STRUB brand, and both Diana and Marcel Strub will remain members of the management team. On the FUCHS side, Mario Gehrlein will assume the position of CEO. For the past two years, Mario Gehrlein has been a member of the management board of E-Lyte Innovations GmbH, in which FUCHS holds a stake.

Strub & Co. AG employs 40 people and generated sales of approximately 15 million euros in the financial year 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FUPBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.