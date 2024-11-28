Fuchs Completes Acquisition Of Swiss Lubricants Company Strub & Co.

(RTTNews) - Fuchs SE (FUPBY), a German petroleum products company, said that it completed acquisition of Strub & Co. AG, a Swiss lubricant provider.

The company will continue to operate under the STRUB brand, and both Diana and Marcel Strub will remain members of the management team. On the FUCHS side, Mario Gehrlein will assume the position of CEO. For the past two years, Mario Gehrlein has been a member of the management board of E-Lyte Innovations GmbH, in which FUCHS holds a stake.

Strub & Co. AG employs 40 people and generated sales of approximately 15 million euros in the financial year 2023.

