FuboTV sues to block ESPN, Warner and Fox sports streaming deal, WSJ reports

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV FUBO.N has sued Walt Disney DIS.N, Fox FOXA.O and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O over a planned sports streaming platform by the companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a court filing.

The lawsuit alleges that the deal would not let Fubo carry a small bundle of sports-focused channels that are being planned to be included in the new service, according to the report.

Warner Bros Discovery, Fox as well as ESPN, which is part of Disney's sports division, declined to comment when Reuters contacted them.

