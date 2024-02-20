FuboTV sues to block ESPN, Warner and Fox sports streaming deal, says WSJ

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sports-focused streaming service FuboTV FUBO.N has sued Walt Disney DIS.N, Fox FOXA.O and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O over a planned sports streaming platform by the companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a court filing.

The lawsuit alleges that the deal would not let Fubo carry a small bundle of sports-focused channels that are being planned to be included in the new service, according to the report.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

