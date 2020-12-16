FuboTV Stock Surges After Analyst Says There's More Than 50% Upside

What happened

Shares of streaming-TV company fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) surged on Wednesday after an analyst started coverage of the stock off with a very bullish rating. It's only been a public company since October, but its stock is already up close to 200%. It's adding to those gains today. As of 10:30 a.m. EST, fuboTV stock was up 10%.

So what

When a small company like fuboTV has an initial public offering (IPO), it can take some time before prominent analysts begin providing coverage for their customers. But late yesterday afternoon, news broke that Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter was initiating coverage on the stock. Pachter started fuboTV off with a whopping $40 per share price target, according to The Fly.

Image source: Getty Images.

At the time of Pachter's rating, fuboTV stock was trading around $26 per share. Therefore, the $40 per share price target implies 54% upside, and a number like that grabs investors' attention. This is why fuboTV stock is soaring today.

Now what

Among the companies that went public in 2020, fuboTV's IPO received little fanfare. But it's an interesting growth stock for investors to at least place on their watch list. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, it had 455,000 paying subscribers, up 58% year over year. And Q3 subscription revenue was up 64% from last year to $53 million. In other words, there are real, encouraging business results to support growing enthusiasm for fuboTV stock, making it worthy of more research.

10 stocks we like better than fuboTV, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and fuboTV, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.