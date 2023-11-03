News & Insights

Markets
FUBO

FuboTV Shares Rise On Improved Quarterly Results, Outlook

November 03, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) are up more than 4% Friday morning after reporting narrower loss in the third quarter helped by growth in revenue. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook.

The company reported a loss of $84.4 million, or $0.29 per share in the third quarter, compared with $105.8 million or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $0.22 per share. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.32, for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $320.93 million from $224.99 million, prior year. The consensus estimate was for $286.18 million. The company recorded 20% year-over-year growth in subscribers.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue in the range of $1.319 billion - $1.324 billion, up from prior guidance of $1.260 billion - $1.280 billion.

FUBO is at $2.8624. It has traded in the range of $0.9600-$3.8750 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FUBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.