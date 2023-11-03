FuboTV Shares Rise On Improved Quarterly Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) are up more than 4% Friday morning after reporting narrower loss in the third quarter helped by growth in revenue. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook.

The company reported a loss of $84.4 million, or $0.29 per share in the third quarter, compared with $105.8 million or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $0.22 per share. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.32, for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $320.93 million from $224.99 million, prior year. The consensus estimate was for $286.18 million. The company recorded 20% year-over-year growth in subscribers.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue in the range of $1.319 billion - $1.324 billion, up from prior guidance of $1.260 billion - $1.280 billion.

FUBO is at $2.8624. It has traded in the range of $0.9600-$3.8750 in the last 52 weeks.

