FuboTV sees Q4 revenue $434M-$455M, consensus $447.42M

“Fubo‘s third quarter of 2024 was notable for ongoing subscriber and revenue growth alongside improvements in key profitability metrics – all important markers that give us continued confidence in our 2025 profitability goal,” said Edgar Bronfman Jr., executive chairman, Fubo. “In addition, we are gratified by recent wins in our ongoing fight for a fair and competitive marketplace, including the granting of a preliminary injunction against the proposed sports streaming joint venture. The streaming industry remains under constant disruption which Fubo sees as an opportunity to build a distinctive sports entertainment streaming platform with consumer needs at its heart.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FUBO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.