fuboTV Rises 53.5% in a Year: Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now

fuboTV FUBO shares have rallied 53.5% over the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s appreciation of 11.5% and the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s return of 52.6%.



The company’s performance has been fueled by its agreement with Disney DIS to merge Hulu + Live TV and fubo, which made FUBO the sixth largest player in the pay TV space by subscribers. It is behind large players like Comcast CMCSA and Charter CHTR. Comcast provides high-speed Internet with reliable Wi-Fi for gaming and streaming, while Charter’s Spectrum Mobile expanded nationwide 5G, adding 529,000 lines in the fourth quarter of 2024. fuboTV’s stock also surged due to record revenue growth and profitability improvements.



fuboTV has expanded its coverage of regional Canadian content to fulfill its commitment to serving local communities. It has partnered with CHCH to launch CHCH-TV, which will bring original Canadian local news and popular entertainment programming to FUBO subscribers in Canada.



This move aligns with its strategy to attract a wider audience and solidify its position in the competitive streaming market. It will drive subscriber growth in the region, directly benefiting the top line.

CHCH is Canada’s go-to destination for the latest TV shows, blockbuster movies, retro classics, and comprehensive news coverage. Broadcasting from its Hamilton, Ontario studio, CHCH delivers more than 24 hours of original local news programming each week.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO’s first-quarter 2025 earnings is currently pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 20% over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year incline of 63.64%.



FUBO beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 49.72%.



Here’s Why You Should Buy FUBO Shares Now

The company closed 2024 with record revenues and paid subscribers in North America, achieved its first-ever quarter of positive free cash flow, and improved profitability metrics by more than $100 million for the second year in a row. Additionally, its merger with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV positioned it as the sixth-largest player in the pay TV space by subscribers.



FUBO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks proprietary methodology.

