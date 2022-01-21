FuboTV Remains Bearish

(RTTNews) - fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since mid-November. There were no corporate announcements on the that could influence the stock movement.

Currently, the shares of the broadcast company are at $10.21, down 9.27 percent from the previous close of $11.27 on a volume of 7,822,257. The shares have traded in a range of $10.12-$57.47 on average volume of 7,840,463 for the last 52 weeks.

