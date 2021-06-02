fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is fuboTV's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 fuboTV had debt of US$326.8m, up from US$62.8m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$459.5m in cash, leading to a US$132.7m net cash position.

How Healthy Is fuboTV's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:FUBO Debt to Equity History June 2nd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that fuboTV had liabilities of US$204.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$312.8m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$459.5m as well as receivables valued at US$18.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$40.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Having regard to fuboTV's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$3.41b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, fuboTV also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if fuboTV can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year fuboTV wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 2,755%, to US$330m. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is fuboTV?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months fuboTV lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$196m of cash and made a loss of US$585m. With only US$132.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that fuboTV has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example fuboTV has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

