FuboTV Is Still Worth a Long-Term Bet

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Earlier this year, trading shares of New York-based virtual content provider fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was a risky proposition. The price action of FUBO stock was like a roller-coaster ride, and not ideal for cautious investors.

Source: Lori Butcher/ShutterStock.com

However, moving into the last two months of 2021, the situation seemed much calmer … until the pain from its recent earnings report introduced more chaos. Part of the reason why things started to calm down for fuboTV is that it isn’t a target of Reddit traders as much as it used to be.

Don’t get the wrong impression, though. It can still be exciting and profitable to own FUBO stock. The company has been making some important deals, which could greatly enhance fuboTV’s value to the shareholders.

Besides, fuboTV has attracted the attention of more than just the meme stock traders. In fact, a respectable analyst has taken a shine to fuboTV, and envisions powerful growth prospects in the coming years.

FUBO Stock at a Glance

You might recall that FUBO stock popped and dropped in December 2020. This happened again, albeit less dramatically, in January through March of 2021. The problem with trying to make quick profits on moves like those, is that your timing would have to be nearly perfect. Get it wrong, and you could lose money very quickly.

Now, fast-forward to October and early November 2021. During this time, we can observe a more controlled rise in FUBO stock. Though the impact from a lackluster earnings report has thrown a wrench into things yet again. Hopefully, FUBO can regain some stability once things cool down a bit.

It’s also possible that the short-squeeze mob could target fuboTV again. Yet, long-term investors don’t have to pray for this to happen.

In time, FUBO stock could revisit its 52-week high of around $62 without the assistance of meme stock traders. It mainly depends on the company’s ability to deliver value and generate revenues, which shouldn’t be dismissed.

In the meantime, feel free to pick up some shares, which are trading at a discount now. The recent drop from $33 to $25 presents a rare opportunity to own fuboTV shares at a deeply reduced price point.

Profiting Through Partnerships

FuboTV is part of the cord-cutting revolution, which is threatening to replace cable TV with content-streaming services.

More and more, businesses are making deals with fuboTV in order to leverage this cord-cutting trend. In particular, they’re seeking to leverage fuboTV’s strong presence in the sports streaming and wagering markets.

For instance, the New York Jets recently announced a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook, to become an Official Sports Betting partner of the club.

With that, the Fubo Sportsbook Lounge will be established at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games, set to debut during the 2021-22 NFL season. This will be the first authorized, mobile sports betting lounge in the stadium.

Also, fuboTV has announced a long-term collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers. As a result, Fubo Gaming will be the presenting partner of Cavs Pick ‘Em, a free-to-play live predictive-gaming platform.

Additionally, fuboTV has an agreement with Nascar in which Fubo Sportsbook will be promoted as an Authorized Gaming Operator of Nasacr through a multi-channel marketing campaign.

2 Million by 2025

With its value-added partnerships, it’s easy to see how fuboTV’s growth trajectory can continue into 2022. Even beyond that, one analyst expects fuboTV to expand its market presence over the next several years at least.

Indeed, by 2025, Berenberg’s Zachary Silverberg expects fuboTV to have over 2 million subscribers. The company just passed the 1 million subscriber mark, so it’s already halfway there.

Moreover, fuboTV added 262,884 subscribers in the September quarter. Wall Street was only expecting the company to add 137,000 new subscribers, so fuboTV is maintaining a nice pace.

A Berenberg survey reveals that 90% of current pay TV subscribers watch sports on a regular basis.

So, as more people cut the cable TV cord, fuboTV’s runway to 2 million subscribers should be clear and direct. All of this should translate to a powerful revenue expansion for the company.

Specifically, through 2025, Berenberg expects fuboTV’s revenues to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 60%, which would be “well above market expectations.”

The Takeaway

FUBO stock could return to $62 or higher, but don’t expect it to happen overnight.

Sustainable growth is what cautious investors will want to see with fuboTV. That’s exactly what should happen, and fuboTV’s partnerships will stand the company in good stead.

Plus, the advancement of the cord-cutting movement will benefit fuboTV in the coming years — through 2025, at least.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post FuboTV Is Still Worth a Long-Term Bet appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.