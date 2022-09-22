fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) latest 15% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

If you want to know who really controls fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 50% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, institutional investors endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by US$139m. Needless to say, the recent loss which further adds to the one-year loss to shareholders of 83% might not go down well especially with this category of shareholders. Institutions or "liquidity providers" control large sums of money and therefore, these types of investors usually have a lot of influence over stock price movements. As a result, if the decline continues, institutional investors may be pressured to sell fuboTV which might hurt individual investors.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of fuboTV. NYSE:FUBO Ownership Breakdown September 22nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About fuboTV?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that fuboTV does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at fuboTV's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NYSE:FUBO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 22nd 2022

fuboTV is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc., with ownership of 8.7%. With 8.2% and 3.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Northzone Ventures are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO David Gandler directly holds 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of fuboTV

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in fuboTV Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$23m worth of the US$810m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 47% stake in fuboTV. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for fuboTV (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

