FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $2.08, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 30.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, up 63.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $302.67 million, up 36.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.10 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.79% and +27.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.01% higher. fuboTV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

