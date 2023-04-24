FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $1.14, marking a -1.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $303.8 million, up 25.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.46 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion, which would represent changes of +37.34% and +23.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. fuboTV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

