FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $32.30, moving -0.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 37.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.50, up 82.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.28 million, up 174.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $529.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.12% and +143.31%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.65% lower. FUBO is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.