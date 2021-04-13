FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $21.24, moving -0.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 27.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.77%.

FUBO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2021. On that day, FUBO is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 180%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $102.98 million, up 1310.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.60 per share and revenue of $472.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +68.69% and +116.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FUBO is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FUBO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

