FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.51, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 5.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.69, down 81.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $227.66 million, up 73.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.14 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.95% and +63.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% lower within the past month. fuboTV Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.