FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $10.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 42.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to post earnings of -$0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 69.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $212.05 million, up 101.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. fuboTV Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.