FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $29.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 43.63% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FUBO is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.28 million, up 174.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $529.8 million, which would represent changes of +58.12% and +143.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.65% lower. FUBO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

