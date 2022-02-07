FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $10.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 27.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. In that report, analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to post earnings of -$0.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 69.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $213.52 million, up 103.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% higher within the past month. fuboTV Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

