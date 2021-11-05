FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $32.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 30.6% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.94% in that time.

FUBO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, up 60.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $143.49 million, up 134.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.55 per share and revenue of $568.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +50.1% and +160.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FUBO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

