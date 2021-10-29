FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $29.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 23.04% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, up 60.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $143.49 million, up 134.46% from the prior-year quarter.

FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.55 per share and revenue of $568.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.1% and +160.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FUBO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FUBO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.