FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $32.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 31.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FUBO to post earnings of -$0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 82.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.28 million, up 174.56% from the year-ago period.

FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $529.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.12% and +143.31%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.65% lower. FUBO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.