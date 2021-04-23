FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.66, moving +1.37% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

FUBO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2021. On that day, FUBO is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 180%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $102.98 million, up 1310.68% from the prior-year quarter.

FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.60 per share and revenue of $472.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.69% and +116.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FUBO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

