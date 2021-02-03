FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $49.10, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.53, up 22.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $97.20 million, up 6330.45% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.15% higher within the past month. FUBO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.