FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $7.08, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.76%.

fuboTV Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, fuboTV Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $238.42 million, up 99.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.54 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion, which would represent changes of +8.63% and +72.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.63% lower. fuboTV Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.