FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.51, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

fuboTV Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.68, down 78.95% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $228.71 million, up 74.75% from the year-ago period.

FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.12 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.23% and +64.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. fuboTV Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.