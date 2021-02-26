FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $35.30, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.53%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.53, up 22.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $97.2 million, up 6330.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30.93% higher. FUBO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

