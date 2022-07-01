FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $2.47, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 29.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to post earnings of -$0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $228.71 million, up 74.75% from the year-ago period.

FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.12 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.23% and +64.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% lower within the past month. fuboTV Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.