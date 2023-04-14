FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $1.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $303.8 million, up 25.52% from the year-ago period.

FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.46 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.34% and +23.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. fuboTV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

