FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $16.35, moving -5.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, down 193.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $102.98 million, up 1310.68% from the prior-year quarter.

FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.72 per share and revenue of $472.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.34% and +116.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. FUBO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

