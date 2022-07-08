FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.82, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.03%.

fuboTV Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, fuboTV Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 78.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $228.71 million, up 74.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.12 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion, which would represent changes of -12.23% and +64.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. fuboTV Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

