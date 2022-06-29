FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed at $2.58, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.67% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect fuboTV Inc. to post earnings of -$0.68 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 78.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $228.71 million, up 74.75% from the year-ago period.

FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.12 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.23% and +64.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% lower within the past month. fuboTV Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

