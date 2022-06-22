FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.70, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.36% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, fuboTV Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 78.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $228.71 million, up 74.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.12 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion, which would represent changes of -12.23% and +64.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% lower within the past month. fuboTV Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

