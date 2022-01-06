FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) closed the most recent trading day at $13.92, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 28.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from fuboTV Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, fuboTV Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 69.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $209.54 million, up 99.41% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for fuboTV Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.32% higher. fuboTV Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.