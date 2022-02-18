fuboTV (FUBO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

fuboTV Inc. FUBO is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23.



The company expects revenues in the range of $205-$210 million, indicating growth of 97% at the midpoint on a year-over-year basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $213.52 million, indicating an increase of 103.19% year over year.



The consensus mark for loss has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 66 cents per share.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

fuboTV’s strengthening sports streaming offerings are expected to have continued driving the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s strengthening position in online sports wagering is likely to have aided the fourth-quarter performance.



fuboTV had previously received approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) to offer advance deposit online sports wagering in Iowa. During the fourth quarter, Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of fuboTV, announced that it is live in the mobile sports betting market with the official launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Iowa.



Fubo Sportsbook, a subsidiary of fuboTV, entered into a partnership with NASCAR to become an Authorized Gaming Operator (AGO). Per the deal, fubo Sportsbook and NASCAR will work together to provide racing fans with a unique and engaging wagering experience.



Apart from these, rising advertising demand on the streaming platform along with the ability to stream on multiple devices, is expected to have aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The solid momentum of fuboTV’s sports-first live TV streaming platform is expected to have aided paid subscriber growth in the fourth quarter.



In third-quarter 2021, the company witnessed a 108% year-over-year growth in total paid subscribers, reaching 944,605. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Key Developments in Q4

In the fourth quarter, The Professional Fighters League (PFL) entered into an exclusive multi-year partnership for its new PFL Challenger Series with fuboTV. Per the agreement, fuboTv has exclusive distribution rights for the PFL Challenger Series. The move strengthened fuboTV’s sports content offerings, the impacts of which are expected to get reflected in the upcoming results.



fuboTV also entered into a carriage agreement ahead of the 2021-2022 National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) season with AT&T T-owned AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain — launched on fubTv as part of the deal.



Through the deal, fuboTV will stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain’s extensive regional coverage of all three major professional sports teams in addition to other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content.

In November, fuboTV announced that it is now fully integrated with dentsu international’s M1 people-based identity and data platform. With the integration in place, advertisers will be able to leverage M1’s highly-accurate connected individual, device and panel data across fuboTV’s sought-after Connected TV (CTV) inventory. The inventory includes 50,000 live sports events per year as well as 100 + premium sports, news and entertainment channels for the entire household.



On Dec 8, fuboTV closed its acquisition of Molotov SAS, France’s number one live TV streaming company. The acquisition is expected to enable fuboTV and Motolov SAS to sustain growth in their respective home countries. The buyout will also help in leveraging their capabilities, improving both business models with greater scale.



On Dec 1, fuboTV closed its acquisition of Edisn.ai, an AI-powered computer vision platform with patent-pending video recognition technologies based in Bangalore, India. The acquisition of Edisn.ai will help drive fuboTV’s mission to create a more interactive and immersive live TV experience.



During the quarter, Fubo Gaming announced the launch of Fubo Sportsbook in Arizona, marking it the second state in which the market-defining sportsbook is available.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



fuboTV has an Earnings ESP of -0.76% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stock To Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



PlayAGS AGS has an Earnings ESP of +5.66% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 10.



AGS is up 5.2% in the past year against the Zacks Gaming industry’s decline of 30.08% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 21.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Gildan Activewear GIL has an Earnings ESP of +9.57% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 23.



GIL is up 40.8% in the past year against the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry’s decline of 8.3% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 21.8%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.