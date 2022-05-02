fuboTV (FUBO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

fuboTV Inc. FUBO is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 5.



Within North America, the company forecasts first-quarter 2022 revenues of $232 million-$237 million. Within Rest of the World (ROW), the company forecasts first-quarter 2022 revenues of $3 million-$6 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $238.42 million, indicating an increase of 99.14% year over year.



The consensus mark for loss has gone down from 63 cents per share in the past 30 days to 59 cents per share.



Strength in advertising demand on the streaming platform along with strong attachment rates on value-added services, such as cloud DVR storage, and the ability to stream on multiple devices is expected to have aided top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Investor focus will be on paid subscriber growth, which is an important metric for fuboTV. The popularity of its sports-first live TV streaming platform is expected to have aided paid subscriber growth in the first quarter.



North America subscribers are expected to reach 1.028 million-1.033 million in the first quarter of 2022. ROW subscribers are expected to reach 235 thousand-240 thousand in the first quarter of 2022.



The company closed 2021 with 1.13 million total paid subscribers, up 106% from the prior year. Net subscriber additions in the fourth quarter of 2021 were around 185K, driven by the company’s sports-first positioning, which differentiates fuboTV from other live TV-streaming platforms. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the first quarter, fuboTV expanded its popular Multiview mode on Apple TV to support elements of its FanView feature to integrate interactivity into its live TV streaming experience. Subscribers can create their own custom sports viewing dashboard on Apple TV combining multiple streams (Multiview) with live stats and scores (FanView).



Besides, fuboTV’s strengthening sports streaming offerings are expected to have continued driving the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. In the to-be-reported quarter, the company announced that it will be the exclusive home to the Premier League, England’s top soccer league in the Canadian market for the next three seasons beginning in 2022/2023.



Moreover, the company announced a multi-platform content offering for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games from Beijing, China, which took place from February 2-20, 2022. fuboTV’s subscribers gained access to NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of Olympic programming, including coverage of all competition sessions, live and on-demand.



The company’s strengthening position in online sports wagering is likely to have aided first- quarter performance.



Streaming hours growth is expected to have boosted TV streaming advertising on fuboTV’s platform. In the fourth quarter of 2021, users (paid and trial) streamed over 404 million hours, an increase of 96% year over year.



fuboTV is also expected to have benefited from advertising spend reallocation toward TV streaming as marketers accelerate their shift out of traditional TV and into TV streaming.

Key Developments in Q1

In the first quarter, fuboTV secured exclusive rights through a six-year sublicense with FOX Sports to stream select matches from Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in the United States. The deal kicks off with the UEFA Nations League in June 2022. The agreement further strengthens fuboTV’s leading position as a sports-first live TV streaming platform with more soccer coverage than any other virtual MVPD (vMVPD).

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for fuboTV this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



fuboTV currently has an Earnings ESP of +37.55% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Alcon ALC, Stantec STN and Simon Property Group SPG also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Alcon is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 10. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +10.04% at present. Alcon’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 6.1%. ALC’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 6.8% year over year to $2.04 billion.



Stantec carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +8.05%. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 11. Stantec’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while matching the same once and missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STN’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $814.1 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 20.7%.



Simon Property currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.50%. The company is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results on May 9. Simon Property’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 16.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Simon Property’s first-quarter earnings stands at $2.74 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. SPG is estimated to report revenues of $1.33 billion, which suggests growth of 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.



