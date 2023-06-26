FuboTV (FUBO) Teams Up With Seattle Mariners for 2023 Season

FuboTV FUBO, the top sports-focused live TV streaming platform, has announced a partnership with the Seattle Mariners. This collaboration with the Mariners marks FUBO's fourth agreement with a Major League Baseball team, following previous partnerships with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians and St. Louis Cardinals.



As part of the partnership, Fubo branding will be featured at specific home games of the Seattle Mariners and there will be various opportunities for fan engagement. Moreover, season ticket holders of the Mariners will receive an exclusive invitation to join Fubo with a complimentary 30-day trial, while non-season ticket holders will have the chance to enjoy a free 14-day trial.



FuboTV is the dominant streaming platform for baseball coverage and offers streaming services for Mariners games in Seattle through partnerships with regional sports networks, national sports networks (ESPN and FS1) as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and MLB.TV.



In addition to its leading sports coverage, FUBO also streams popular live entertainment and news programs. The platform offers a vast selection of on-demand content, including more than 40,000 TV shows and movies each month.

FuboTV’s Recent Partnerships to Aid Top Line

FuboTV has collaborated with some prominent companies in the recent years. These partnerships are expected to boost top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



FuboTV and Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort recently launched the Maximum Effort Channel on Jun 20. This new channel introduced the first original show, Bedtime Stories with Ryan, resulting from the partnership.



This partnership with Maximum Effort also announced the debut of a new original unscripted show called Podcats: The Pawdcast on the Maximum Effort Channel. Produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, the show premiered on Jun 22.



FuboTV recently partnered with the Cleveland Guardians. This collaboration marks the company’s second partnership with a Major League Baseball team.



FUBO also announced a new partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals. This collaboration with the Cardinals is the company’s third marketing agreement with a Major League Baseball team, following recent partnerships with the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, FuboTV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of FUBO have gained 8.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 7.6% in the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO’s second-quarter 2023 loss per share is pegged at 23 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 63.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $302.67 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 36.41%.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector, which investors can consider, are Cinemark CNK, Crocs CROX and DraftKings DKNG, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Cinemark have gained 87% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cinemark’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $868.74 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 16.75%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of Crocs have declined 2.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.04 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.2%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.95 per share, which has decreased by 1 cent over the past 30 days.



Shares of DraftKings have climbed 119.7% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $722.65 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 55.01%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 29 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.