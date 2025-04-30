Is fuboTV (FUBO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

fuboTV Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 257 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. fuboTV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUBO's full-year earnings has moved 15.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FUBO has returned 146% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -3.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that fuboTV Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Universal Technical Institute (UTI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.8%.

In Universal Technical Institute's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, fuboTV Inc. belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16% so far this year, so FUBO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Universal Technical Institute, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved -0.1% so far this year.

fuboTV Inc. and Universal Technical Institute could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.