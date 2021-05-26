fuboTV (FUBO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.60, changing hands as high as $24.69 per share. fuboTV Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUBO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.12 per share, with $62.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.75.

