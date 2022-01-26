FuboTV (FUBO) Secures Exclusive Streaming Rights to UEFA

fuboTV FUBO recently announced that it has secured the exclusive U.S rights to stream select matches from Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) through Fox FOXA-owned FOX Sports, via a six-year sublicense.



The deal will come in effect with the 2022-23 UEFA Nations Leagues, starting June 2022.



Through the deal, fuboTV will be the exclusive home to a package of selected UEFA National Team Football matches through 2028.



Per the agreement with FOX Sports, fuboTV will have more soccer coverage than any other virtual multichannel video programming distributor in the market. This would help the company to strengthen its position in the market as a sports-first live TV streaming platform.

Focus on Soccer Streaming Acts as a Catalyst

Over the year, fuboTV has been focusing on differentiating its sport-first content portfolio while reinventing interactive sports and entertainment television. However, soccer has always been a sport of choice for the company.



Recently, fuboTV announced that its subsidiary Fubo Gaming has entered into a long-term partnership with The Houston Dynamo Football Club.



Per the deal, Fubo Gaming will be the Official Sports Betting Partner of The Houston Dynamo Football Club. As part of the partnership, fuboTV will be featured prominently on the front of the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC training jerseys for the 2022 season.



fuboTV also acquired the exclusive rights to stream The Premier League, beginning with the 2022-23 season in the Canadian market for the next three seasons.



Per the deal, the company will carry all 380 Premier League matches each season, live streaming the whole content on fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network, its linear channel, through the 2024-25 season.



FUBO scored the Premier League deal for Canada a few months after it acquired exclusive Italian Serie A and Copa Italia rights in the market.



In April 2021, fuboTV acquired exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation.



fuboTV, which operates in the United States, Canada and Spain, is focused on providing its subscribers with the best sport-first live TV experience. With the acquisition of the exclusive streaming rights to so many soccer leagues, fuboTV is anticipated to witness robust subscriber growth and strengthen its position in the global sport-first live TV market

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, fuboTV has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fuboTV’s fiscal 2022 earnings has remained unchanged in the last 30 days at a loss of $2.42 per share.



FUBO has plunged 78.9% in the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s decline of 23.2% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 17.4%.



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Academy Sports and Outdoors ASO and Crocs CROX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares have increased 70.8% in the past year against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry’s plunge of 49.8% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 17.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.28 per share, moving up 22 cents in the past 30 days.



Crocs’ shares have increased 54.1% in the past year against the Zacks Textile - Apparel industry’s return of 1.7% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 17.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crocs’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $10.12 per share, which has improved 74 cents in the past 60 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.