fuboTV (FUBO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) reported $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 290%. EPS of -$0.02 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of -1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -128.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Paid Subscribers - North America : 5,750,000 compared to the 5,465,500 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5,750,000 compared to the 5,465,500 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Subscription : $300.4 million versus $340.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change.

: $300.4 million versus $340.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change. Revenues- Advertising : $108.94 million versus $104.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +321.4% change.

: $108.94 million versus $104.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +321.4% change. Revenues- Other : $4.52 million compared to the $5.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +212.7% year over year.

: $4.52 million compared to the $5.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +212.7% year over year. Related party: $1.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion.

Here is how fuboTV performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for fuboTV here>>>

Shares of fuboTV have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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